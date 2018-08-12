Gallery

Countryside comes alive as VW Whitenoise Festival draws the crowds

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Archant 2017

A quiet part of the west Suffolk countryside was alive with music as the VW Whitenoise Festival took over at Euston Park.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The popular and acclaimed four-day music festival is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and celebrating music, the arts and motoring.

Whitenoise 2018 Sam and Joy Readings with Boe. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Sam and Joy Readings with Boe. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

And the non-stop entertainment kicked-off with Bu Bounce, a high energy Ska band, who proved a hit with the festival goers.

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Whitenoise 2018 The Hindley family from the Isle of Man. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 The Hindley family from the Isle of Man. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Other headliners included The Neville Staple Band (from The Specials), The Marley Experience and Shades of Rhythm.

The Shine ‘n’ Show car show attracted a range of cars, including vintage and rare VWs, and the much-loved ‘Planet Kids’ area returned to keep the youngsters entertained, including magic shows and a woodland stage.

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Celebrating its 16th year, and fifth at Euston Park, the festival continues to grow and attract new festival goers.

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

For more information visit the festival website.

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Whitenoise 2018 Chloe, Edward and Charles Tyas Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Chloe, Edward and Charles Tyas Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Whitenoise 2018 Amber Godwin with Holly and Alfie Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Amber Godwin with Holly and Alfie Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Whitenoise 2018 Ian Honeyman Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Whitenoise 2018 Ian Honeyman Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018