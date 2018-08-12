Gallery
Countryside comes alive as VW Whitenoise Festival draws the crowds
Whitenoise 2018
A quiet part of the west Suffolk countryside was alive with music as the VW Whitenoise Festival took over at Euston Park.
The popular and acclaimed four-day music festival is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and celebrating music, the arts and motoring.
Sam and Joy Readings with Boe.
And the non-stop entertainment kicked-off with Bu Bounce, a high energy Ska band, who proved a hit with the festival goers.
The Hindley family from the Isle of Man.
Other headliners included The Neville Staple Band (from The Specials), The Marley Experience and Shades of Rhythm.
The Shine ‘n’ Show car show attracted a range of cars, including vintage and rare VWs, and the much-loved ‘Planet Kids’ area returned to keep the youngsters entertained, including magic shows and a woodland stage.
Celebrating its 16th year, and fifth at Euston Park, the festival continues to grow and attract new festival goers.
For more information visit the festival website.
Chloe, Edward and Charles Tyas
Amber Godwin with Holly and Alfie
