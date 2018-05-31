Whissonsett church to host World War One centenary concert

Whissonsett Church. Picture: Archant. Archant

A Norfolk village church is set to host a concert in September to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

The Rietman Singers will perform at St Mary’s Church in Whissonsett, near Fakenham, on Saturday September 22, with proceeds from the event going towards Veterans Norfolk and St Mary’s Church.

The concert will be conducted by Jonathan Dodd and tickets cost £10 which also includes wine and canapés.

Veterans Norfolk is a charity that works to look after the welfare and wellbeing of Norfolk’s armed forces and veterans community by assisting with employment, housing and health.

The event will begin at 7pm. For more information contact Sue Rutter on 01328 701908 or Caroline Wilson on 01328 700665.

