Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

PUBLISHED: 10:02 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:26 21 August 2018

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

A 12ft decorated lighthouse which has stood in the centre of Cromer over summer will be auctioned off for charity.

The structure and all of the other lighthouses which have been displayed in shop windows around town as part of the Crab and Lobster Festival’s lighthouse trail will go under the hammer on Sunday (August 26) on Cromer Promenade.

This is the first time a large lighthouse - this one features scenes inspired by the sea and was designed by artist Gita Dickenson - has been part of the trail.

It was made by Jim Bond and Ian Royall and decorated by Mike Spagnola and Gary Dickenson.

Mr Dickenson, chamber president, said “Before knowing what the art trail object was we had a crazy idea to build a massive version of it, I’m really pleased how it’s turned out, it’s certainly eye catching.”

The lighthouses will go on show at 10am and there will also be craft stalls. The auction starts at 2.30pm.

