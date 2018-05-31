When are the Red Arrows coming to Cromer?
PUBLISHED: 13:46 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:37 09 August 2018
Archant Norfolk 2014
They’re a highlight wherever they visit, prompting looks of joy and amazement as they scream overhead.
And now, one of the world’s most famous aerial display teams, the Royal Air Force’s own Red Arrows, are just days away from making their triumphant return to Cromer.
The brilliant red jets will appear above the town on Cromer Carnival Day, Wednesday, August 15, at around 4pm.
But how much do you really know about the Red Arrows?
We’ve put this quiz together so you can test your knowledge of the stunning squad.
