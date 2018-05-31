Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

When are the Red Arrows coming to Cromer?

PUBLISHED: 13:46 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:37 09 August 2018

Cromer Carnival 2014. The Red Arrows performing above Cromer Pier. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Carnival 2014. The Red Arrows performing above Cromer Pier. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2014

They’re a highlight wherever they visit, prompting looks of joy and amazement as they scream overhead.

And now, one of the world’s most famous aerial display teams, the Royal Air Force’s own Red Arrows, are just days away from making their triumphant return to Cromer.

The brilliant red jets will appear above the town on Cromer Carnival Day, Wednesday, August 15, at around 4pm.

But how much do you really know about the Red Arrows?

We’ve put this quiz together so you can test your knowledge of the stunning squad.

Don’t forget to let us know how many you got right in the comments, and dare your friends to do better via social media.

Join the conversation about Cromer Carnival on the Enjoy Cromer More group on Facebook.

The Red Arrows. Picture: Adam Lee WicksThe Red Arrows. Picture: Adam Lee Wicks

Cromer Carnival 2014. The Red Arrows performing above Cromer Pier. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Carnival 2014. The Red Arrows performing above Cromer Pier. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast