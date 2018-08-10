Search

All you need to know about King’s Lynn’s first ever Pride parade

PUBLISHED: 08:33 18 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:33 18 August 2018

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride parade that will be happening in the town on Saturday, August 18. Pictured is Nip and Growler pub owner Clare Biggs. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Pride is almost upon us, here’s what you can expect from the town’s first ever Pride parade today.

• The parade will begin at 1pm from the Tuesday Market Place, which will head down High Street, Norfolk Street, Broad Street, past the Vancouver Quarter to New Conduit Street, back to High Street towards Saturday Market Place, along St James Street and to The Walks.

• An alternate route has been planned for those less able to walk or with sensory/anxiety issues who would prefer a calmer parade departing at the same time. Stewards will be on hand to guide the walk.

• To look the part, Just Essentials in Norfolk Street will be setting up a glitter bar for revellers to paint their faces in glitter before the parade. The £3 sparkly service comes with a drinks voucher for The Horse Box Bar Co mobile bar.

• To pile on even more colour to your Pride attire, hairstylist Jen Biggs, of Unique Dreadlocks, will be doing up people’s hair with rainbow-coloured braids, for £3 for short hair and £4 for those with longer locks.

• There will be a flurry of activity in The Walks, with speeches, performances by local talents - including Pride’s Got Talent finalist Lisa Paris - dozens of educational stalls, food and drinks vendors and a picnic area.

• A cloudy start to the day but the Met Office is predicting a sunny afternoon, with no rain forecast and temperatures reaching a pleasant 23C.

• The Pride in the Park at The Walks is scheduled to end around 5pm, but you can keep the party going at several venues in the town that are hosting special events, including the Nip and Growler in High Street, Archers in Purfleet Street and The Hob in Littleport Street.

