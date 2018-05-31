Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire which ravaged former Pontins site in Hemsby brings greater scrutiny to controversial redevelopment plans

PUBLISHED: 16:58 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:22 20 August 2018

The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

A fire at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby this weekend has brought greater scrutiny to an already controversial topic.

The 22 acre site could be redeveloped into 190 homes, as well as hosting a retail development and holiday accommodation.

The plans were entered to the Great Yarmouth Borough Council in June 2018 by the owners of the land, the Northern Trust Company.

The application followed a public exhibition of the plans which took place in February 2018, however residents have expressed via the council’s planning portal that largely they would like the site to be kept as a tourism accommodation.

A month after the application, Natural England contacted Northern Trust to raise concerns over the quantity of green space in the plans, and whether there would be enough space to exercise dogs.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has written to planners asking them to reject the scheme saying: “There is considerable will among the local people, to find a long-term solution to the site, however, that does not necessarily mean that this application is the correct one.”

Related articles

Most Read

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast