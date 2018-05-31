Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wetherspoon to ban dogs from all its pubs

PUBLISHED: 10:50 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:03 24 August 2018

The bar at the Wetherspoon pub 'The William Adams' on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

The bar at the Wetherspoon pub 'The William Adams' on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Wetherspoon announces no more exceptions to its long-standing no dogs policy.

The national pub chain has recently asserted that the policy, which has been in place since 1979, will be strictly enforced from Monday September 10. From this date only assistance dogs will be allowed in any of the pubs including garden areas.

Wetherspoon said that in recent years it has allowed a few exceptions to the rule, but are no longer willing to do so.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoon said: “Even well behaved dogs can be unpredictable. We welcome a lot of children and families and younger children in particular can be unpredictable around dogs and many are scared of dogs.”

Another reason given was: “We serve a lot of food.”

Earlier this summer the chain said it would stop selling Champagne in bid to “broaden horizons” after Brexit. Champagne and wheat beers produced in France and Germany were replaced and sparkling wines from the UK and Australia were substituted for champagne, while more UK wheat beers was introduced at the bar.

What do you think about no dogs policies? Let us know in the comments.

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast