West Runton station group to hold fundraising event

West Runton station will host a community fundraising event this weekend. Photo: Greater Anglia Archant

A north Norfolk station will host an annual fundraising event this weekend.

The group of volunteers, known as the West Runton Station Adopters, will host the event at the village station on Saturday, 25 August.

The group tend the station gardens and this event raises funds to support their work.

It will include a cake stall, book stall, and locally grown produce and honey for sale, as well as a raffle, in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia customer engagement manager, said: “We’re very grateful to the excellent station adopter team at West Runton for holding an event this year, which will help raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“West Runton is a beautiful station and the team of adopters work very hard to keep the gardens looking bright and welcoming.”

The event, held from 2pm to 4pm, coincides with the 21st anniversary of the creation of the Bittern Line community rail partnership.