West Norfolk allotment challenge prize winners announced
PUBLISHED: 11:40 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:02 10 August 2018
The winners of West Norfolk’s annual allotment challenge competition were announced at a special presentation evening.
Twelve winners in four categories were presented with their awards by the borough’s deputy mayor, Geoffrey Hipperson.
Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, was one of the judges.
She said: “Once again, judging our allotment challenge was not an easy job, the standard of allotment-keeping in our borough is so high. It’s wonderful to see people who are so dedicated to, and knowledgeable about, their allotment plots.
“If you’re interesting in having an allotment of your own, it’s easy to apply, just visit our website. Keeping an allotment plot has so many benefits, like fresh air and exercise, your own produce, being close to nature, and getting to know like-minded people.”
The winners were:
Best newcomer
First Prize – Gary Blake
Second prize – Barry Tomlin and Lynnemary Wilkinson
Third Prize – Anita Bicki
Best group
First Prize – Highgate Infant School
Best kept overall
First prize: Mr and Mrs Ridley
Second prize: Anne Pearman
Third prize: Terence Winner
Best self-managed site
First prize: Winfarthing Avenue
Second prize: Old Gala Ground
Third prize: Drakes Field
Fourth prize: North Lynn
Fifth prize: Sharpin’s Field
Each winner received a certificate, a cash prize, and a cup or shield.
Many allotment clubs and associations have comopetitions, which plot holders keenly compete in. There is a friendly rivalry on most sites.
A standard allotment plot measures 250 sq m and currently costs around £52.20 a year.
There are 557 plots on 13 allotment sites in the King’s Lynn area, and some have plots that are available immediately.
If there are no vacant plots on a site, the borough council keeps waiting lists that anyone can sign up to.
Allotments elsewhere are managed by town and parish councils.
