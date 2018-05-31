Search

West Norfolk allotment challenge prize winners announced

PUBLISHED: 11:40 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:02 10 August 2018

West Norfolk allotmeent challenge winners at the town hall Picture: BCKLWN

Archant

The winners of West Norfolk’s annual allotment challenge competition were announced at a special presentation evening.

Twelve winners in four categories were presented with their awards by the borough’s deputy mayor, Geoffrey Hipperson.

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, was one of the judges.

She said: “Once again, judging our allotment challenge was not an easy job, the standard of allotment-keeping in our borough is so high. It’s wonderful to see people who are so dedicated to, and knowledgeable about, their allotment plots.

“If you’re interesting in having an allotment of your own, it’s easy to apply, just visit our website. Keeping an allotment plot has so many benefits, like fresh air and exercise, your own produce, being close to nature, and getting to know like-minded people.”

The winners were:

Best newcomer

First Prize – Gary Blake

Second prize – Barry Tomlin and Lynnemary Wilkinson

Third Prize – Anita Bicki

Best group

First Prize – Highgate Infant School

Best kept overall

First prize: Mr and Mrs Ridley

Second prize: Anne Pearman

Third prize: Terence Winner

Best self-managed site

First prize: Winfarthing Avenue

Second prize: Old Gala Ground

Third prize: Drakes Field

Fourth prize: North Lynn

Fifth prize: Sharpin’s Field

Each winner received a certificate, a cash prize, and a cup or shield.

Many allotment clubs and associations have comopetitions, which plot holders keenly compete in. There is a friendly rivalry on most sites.

A standard allotment plot measures 250 sq m and currently costs around £52.20 a year.

There are 557 plots on 13 allotment sites in the King’s Lynn area, and some have plots that are available immediately.

If there are no vacant plots on a site, the borough council keeps waiting lists that anyone can sign up to.

Allotments elsewhere are managed by town and parish councils.

