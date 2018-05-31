Wells ciders honoured with national awards

Lisa and Mark Jarvis of Whin Hill Cider receiving their certificates from Andrea Briers, chair of CAMRA's National Cider and Perry Committee. Picture: Supplied by Ros Harre. Archant

Two ciders produced in Wells have been recognised with national awards.

Mark and Lisa Jarvis of Whin Hill Cider in Wells are celebrating double success in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) National Cider and Perry Championships.

Having already won awards in the East Anglian regional competitions last autumn, their browns cider has now won a national silver award while their perry picked up bronze.

Andrea Briers, CAMRA National Cider and Perry Committee chairman, presented the awards and congratulated Mark and Lisa on their achievement.

It is highly unusual for any producer to gain two awards in a single year.

Whin Hill Norfolk Cider began in 1993 with friends Jim Fergusson and Pete Lynn making cider from spare apples in the garden.

Jim and Pete both retired in April 2012 and passed the reins over to Mark and Lisa who now run the business.