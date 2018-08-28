Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wells boat used to rescue soldiers in Dunkirk to be restored following regatta

PUBLISHED: 11:38 06 September 2018

Bessie. Picture: RESCUE WOODEN BOATS

Bessie. Picture: RESCUE WOODEN BOATS

Archant

A Wells boat which was used to rescue British soldiers from Dunkirk is to be restored following fundraising at a historic fishing boats regatta.

Boats at the Historic Fishing Boats Regatta in Wells. Picture: Supplied by Rescue Wooden Boats.Boats at the Historic Fishing Boats Regatta in Wells. Picture: Supplied by Rescue Wooden Boats.

The regatta aimed to increase awareness of the few remaining wooden boats and their stories, as well as raising funds to restore the Dunkirk little ship Bessie.

18 wooden boats were on display at the event in July, including Whelker Knot which was built in 1938 by R E Emery.

In 1940, Bessie was taken from Wells-next-the-Sea to Ramsgate as part of Operation Dynamo to help evacuate the British Expeditionary Forces from Dunkirk.

She was chosen for a special sub-mission to collect a party of men, crossing the English Channel and lying off the French coast in a vulnerable position.

Rescue Wooden Boats successfully restored Dunkirk Little Ship and former Wells lifeboat Lucy Laver in 2011.

They have recently welcomed Robert Smith MBE, Wells harbour master, aboard as a new Trustee.

Most Read

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Work on new £1m roundabout at busy industrial estate to bring 13 weeks of delays

Works to build a new roundabout on the A1066 will last 13 weeks. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Animal charity shop windows are smashed

The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Introducing Wobblefest 2018 – Norfolk Young Farmers’ new gin and cider festival for all

The traditional Norfolk Young Farmers Clubs' beer festival is being updated in 2018 as a cider and gin festival - Wobblefest 2018. Picture: Norfolk YFC.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast