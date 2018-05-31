Search

Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 14: The Mousehold Street poltergeist

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:05 03 August 2018

A cutting from EDP July 1958, of a poltergeist encounter in Mousehold Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A cutting from EDP July 1958, of a poltergeist encounter in Mousehold Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City Council’s housing department was used to receiving requests from its tenants to move to another area, but the very unusual reason for wanting to leave caused a few eyebrows to raise: there was, claimed the family in question, an unwanted lodger at the city property – a resident poltergeist.

This week the weird ones discuss poltergeist activity and share some spooky poltergeist encounters from around Norwich. Also, Stacia gives some sage like advice about talking to dolls...

