Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 15: The fairy cow of South Lopham
PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:42 10 August 2018
South Lopham in Norfolk may not be able to boast a Fairy Godmother but it does lay claim to a Fairy Cow who apparently magically appeared during times of great hardship in the village and then disappeared when things improved.
Stacia, Richard and Siofra show appreciation for one of Norfolk’s only fairy creatures and brush up on faerie etiquette.