Weight-loss expert recognised for support to local people

PUBLISHED: 15:38 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:38 08 August 2018

Claire Bond, who attended a special event organised by Slimming World. Picture: Slimming World

A weight-loss expert has been thanked for her exceptional work supporting people with losing those extra stones across Waveney and Great Yarmouth.

Claire Bond, from Worlingham, celebrated being chosen as one of 100 high-achieving team developers from across the UK and Ireland as she wasinvited to Slimming World’s ‘Team Developer Thank You Day’ in Derbyshire.

Ms Bond, a consultant for the Carlton Colville Monday Slimming World group, was invited after being recognised by the company for her running her own weight-loss group and supporting other consultants in Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

The day included a chance to share tips and tricks with other consultants and there was also the chance to hear from motivational speaker and author Michael Heppell.

She said: “It was a real honour to be invited to the special day at Slimming World headquarters. The day itself was so inspirational from start to finish.

“To have had the opportunity to meet and share ideas with other top-performing consultants and managers as well as hear from someone as motivational as Michael was an experience I’ll never forget.”

She added: “I left Derbyshire brimming with ideas and raring to get home, and there’s no doubt the insight will enable me to improve the support I give to other consultants in the area, so that anyone who attends Slimming World in Waveney and Great Yarmouth, including the members who attend my Slimming World group each week, get the very best possible service and support to achieve their weight-loss dreams.

“Being recognised isn’t just a triumph for me but also for the 2,500 members and consultants in the local groups.

“They’re the ones who make each group the success it is, with their fabulous energy, the warm welcome they give to new members and the wonderful compassionate support they show to each other every week.”

In the last year, the 100 members of the Carlton Colville group lost a combined 223 stone thanks to the help of Ms Bond and Slimming World.

To join Ms Bond’s Carlton Colville group, which is held every Monday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Grove Primary School, either attend a session or call 07500 039 437.

