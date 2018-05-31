Music festival a big success in Fakenham

Fakenham music festival. Pictures: Adam Lazzari Archant

A well-attended music festival kicked-off a jam-packed week of fun events in Fakenham.

Active Fakenham is hosting Fakenham Active Week, a week full of activities for the whole family, which was first launched last year.

Kicking off the week was the town’s second music festival, which started at midday yesterday and ran until 8pm in the Market Place.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham, said: “It went very well and there were quite a lot of people there. It went on for eight hours so there was a good turnover, although some people stayed all day. It was very good-natured and it was well supported by local businesses.

“We had a lot of volunteers helping. They were setting things up at about 7.30am and then clearing up at about 9.30pm, so it was a long day.”

Ending Fakenham Active Week is Ride North Norfolk cycling festival on Sunday, August 26.