Week of activities set to begin for Get Active in Fakenham event

PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:28 08 August 2018

The Get Active in Fakenham event. Picture: John Lloyd

John Lloyd

Table tennis, soap making, creative writing and cycling are just some of the activities available to take part in during the week-long Get Active in Fakenham event.

Organised by Active Fakenham, the event will begin on Saturday August 18 with a free music festival and concludes with Ride North Norfolk on Sunday August 26.

Active Fakenham chair Richard Crook said: “Most of these things are already available in Fakenham but the idea is to offer them for free or for cheaper prices.

“There is something to do for everybody and we try to cater for everyone with the range of activities that are available to try. There are also new events this year including the stained glass demonstration and workshop.”

The free music festival taking place in Fakenham Town Centre will last from 12pm until 8pm and includes live rock and folk music, afternoon tea and cakes, hot food and a beer tent with local ales.

During next week there will be a range of sports and other activities to try which include taster sessions and workshops, before Ride North Norfolk takes place from Fakenham Community Centre to conclude the week-long event.

The post-ride event will also include free massages and live music in the Fakenham Community Centre Garden.

Mr Crook added: “I originally started it when I was semi-retired and wanted to find a way of taking part in physical activities.

“It has grown and grown and we get lots of support from local businesses and the town council.”

Despite the Get Active in Fakenham event proving popular in recent times, Mr Crook said a lack of funding is jeopardising the future of the event and the group itself: “I do not feel confident about the future. We are a small group of volunteers and there is a lot of pressure.

“There are lots of groups in Fakenham that are no longer running. We have taken on a lot more responsibility.”

Active Fakenham will also be at the Tesco store on Oak Street on Thursday August 9 from 9am to 12pm to talk to people about what activities they think should be taking place in the town.

