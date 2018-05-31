Wee Willie Winkie gets ready to run through town in his nightgown to help seals

Andreas Yiasimi dressed as Wee Willie Winkie, with Seal and Shore Watch chief medica Alison Cramp. Picture: ANDREAS YIASIMI Archant

‘Wee Willie Winkie runs through the town, upstairs and downstairs, in his nightgown.’ So goes the nursery rhyme beloved by children the world over, but, nobody probably ever imagined he was doing all that running to help Norfolk’s seals.

On Sunday (August 26) town and district councillor Andreas Yiasimi plans to dress as the famous character and dance around Cromer to help raise money are awareness of Seal and Shore Watch, a group set up last year to help protect seals and other marine birds and wildlife.

The group is aiming to become a registered charity and open a small field hospital for rescued seals as a way station before they are taken to wildlife centres in East Winch and Hunstanton.

Mr Yiasimi said: “I’ve done various things for charity but nothing quite like this.

“These people work very hard and if they can become a registered charity it would really help them.”

Alison Cramp, Seal and Shore Watch’s chief medic, said: “We’re trying to educate people about the etiquette of being around wildlife. For example, seals don’t need water being put on them and they don’t need to be pushed back into the sea.”

Mr Yiasimi’s dance will start at The Meadow car park at 11am and end up at Cromer Pier.