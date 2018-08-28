Search

Sunny weekend on the cards for final weekend of school holidays

PUBLISHED: 08:25 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:25 31 August 2018

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The final weekend of the school holidays has sun on the agenda, with temperatures warming up to 22 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a few clouds, and temperatures of between 20 and 21 degrees.

Sunday will be the real scorcher, with predicted cloudless skies and temperatures of around 22 degrees.

And if you’re looking to get out with your family without spending a fortune, there are also plenty of events on across the county this weekend.

You could held to the Waveney Valley Sculpture Trail, which is hosting more than 30 artists across the three acre site.

The Raveningham Country Fair will also be held on Saturday, a traditional Threshing Fair which began in 1977.

The Norwich Thai festival will also be held in Eaton Park, offering visitors the chance to sample a real taste of the country.

The Watton Craft Fair will also be taking place on September 1, with free entry to the Queens Hall which will host stalls of homemade items.

