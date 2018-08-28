Here comes the sun: Norfolk set to warm up for final weeks of holidays

Field of Sunflowers by the road at Clippesby (c) copyright newzulu.com

The weather is set to warm up again for the final week of the school holidays.

According to the BBC, the rain will begin to dry up today, leaving the rest of the week sunny with a gentle breeze.

If you’re looking to get out of the house, the warmest temperatures will be is around 19 degrees from around 1pm to 6pm, before cooling off by a couple of degrees.

On Wednesday the weather will be similarly warm, reaching highs of 19 degrees with the sun breaking through at around noon.

Thursday will see slightly cooler temperatures of around 17 degrees, however with full sunny skies from around 5pm to 7pm.

Friday will be sunny first thing in the morning with clouds moving over at around 10am, however it will warm up to about 18 degrees by 3pm.

Thankfully by the time the weekend comes around we’ll be back up into the twenties, with Saturday afternoon reaching 21 degrees and full sun.

Likewise Sunday will be a bit cloudier but warmer, with temperatures throughout the afternoon reaching highs of 23 degrees from 1pm onwards.

Next week will see temperatures sit around the 20 degree mark.