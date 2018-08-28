Norwich man due in court over fatal crash in Cambridgeshire

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with a fatal collision in Linton.

Ricardas Taraska, 23, of Pinder Road, Norwich, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop and report a road collision.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The collision happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.