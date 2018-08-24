Search

Video

Hailstorm and rainbows in Norfolk ahead of mixed weather on bank holiday weekend

24 August, 2018 - 18:33
A rainbow over Norwich after hailstorms on Friday. Picture: Andrew Fitchett

A rainbow over Norwich after hailstorms on Friday. Picture: Andrew Fitchett

Parts of the county were hit by hailstorms on Friday evening, ahead of a weekend of mixed weather.

Hailstones swept the county from 5pm, with temperatures dropping as they did.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said the temperature at the University of East Anglia, where it is based, fell from 17.1C to 12.7C as the shower moved through.

Rainbows could then be seen across much of Norwich.

Saturday is expected to be chilly, with some sunny spells and the potential of some showers. Rain could begin in the evening and carry on until roughly 11pm.

Sunday is forecast to be bright, with rain coming from west to east. It is likely to become heavier across Sunday afternoon, with temperatures likely to reach 18C.

Monday, though, could get to 21C.

