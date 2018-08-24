Search

Cooler and wetter weather for bank holiday weekend

24 August, 2018 - 11:14
Showers of rain are expected this bank holiday weekend. Picture: Ian Burt

Monday has the best chance of fair weather this bank holiday weekend with many places seeing showers.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said that we’re in for a chilly start on Saturday with some sunny spells breaking through.

A good part of the day is set to be dry with the potential for one or two showers, but the risk of rain is less than today (Friday).

The day will be breezy but with winds dying down as time goes on with temperatures around 17-18C.

In the evening rain could appear and linger until around 11pm in some parts of the county. The rest of the night is due to be dry but chilly, with temperatures dropping to single figures.

The forecast for Sunday is a bright start but with cloud moving in and rain coming across from the Irish sea to reach West Norfolk first and then spreading to the East.

We can expect rain and a strengthening wind on Sunday afternoon, with temperatures again reaching no higher than around 18C.

These conditions are likely to clear over night with a much more promising outlook for Monday.

The day will begin breezy but winds will die down and there’s only a small chance of showers.

Overall Monday looks to be a reasonable day, and while it won’t be as hot as last year, temperatures are set to creep back up to 20-21C.

