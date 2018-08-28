Search

Wear your wetnose to help animal sanctuaries

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:00 02 September 2018

Pete Wicks of The Only Way is Essex wearing a wetnose. Picture: Wetnose Animal Aid

Archant

A fundraising day to help raise money for animal rescue centre in the coastal area will take place later this month.

Wetnose Animal Day will take place on Friday, September 21, will encourage schools, workplaces, vets, groomers, dog clubs, riding schools, to pose with their nose and raise funds for rescue centres nationwide.

The day has helped Pact Animal Sanctuary, Foxy Lodge in Hemsby, Fritton Owl Sanctuary, Venture Farm Sanctuary and this year CJ Cat Rescue.

Founder Andrea Gamby-Boulger said: “Wetnose plays its part in highlighting animal welfare in the UK and providing vital help and financial support for small animal welfare groups who are at the forefront of animal rescue and care in the UK”.

Fundraisers across the country are lined up to bungee jump, host sponsored dog walks, hold cake sales and wear the legendary Wetnoses to raise much needed funds.

For more information on how you can get involved or how you can get hold of our famous Wetnose, simply visit www.wetnoseanimalaid.com

