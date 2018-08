Man reported missing from New Buckenham found safe and well

Wayne Clouting was last seen in Attleborough. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A man who was reported missing from New Buckenham has been found.

Wayne Clouting, 49, of King Street in New Buckenham, was reported missing at 1pm on Friday, August 3.

He was found safe and well on Wednesday, August 8.

Norfolk Police would like to thank the public for their help with the appeal to find Mr Clouting.