Wayland prisoner accused of escaping after treatment at Norfolk hospital

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

A prisoner has appeared in court accused of escaping after being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shane Farrington, 35, is accused of committing the offence on April 24 this year.

Farrington, of HM Prison Norwich, Knox Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (August 31).

The defendant indicated he was likely to plead guilty to the matter although the offence can only be heard in the crown court.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court and will be heard on September 28.

It is understood the incident happened while Farrington, then an inmate at HMP Wayland, was being transported from the N&N after treatment. He was quickly caught.