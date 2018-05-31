Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Waveney Rotary Club presents young leadership award

PUBLISHED: 15:22 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:23 17 August 2018

Diss Waveney Rotary Club President Pat Mordey presents Sophie Foreman with her certificate for completing the Rotary Young Leadership Awards. Picture: Diss Waveney Rotary Club

Diss Waveney Rotary Club President Pat Mordey presents Sophie Foreman with her certificate for completing the Rotary Young Leadership Awards. Picture: Diss Waveney Rotary Club

Archant

Diss Waveney Rotary Club has given its handed out its Rotary Young Leadership Award (RYLA).

The award was present to Sophie Foreman who attended the meeting as a guest speaker.

Miss Foreman, who is currently studying at The University of Winchester, was the clubs candidate at the 2017 RYLA held at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire.

Founded in 1971 the RYLA is a leadership programme coordinated by Rotary Clubs around the globe. Each year, thousands of young people aged between 13-30 are sponsored by Rotary Clubs to attend an event run by the club’s district committee.

Participants are chosen for their leadership potential.

During her talk Miss Foreman said: “It was a wonderful week. I met a lot of new people who I am still in touch with and I achieved things I never thought possible.”

Also present at the meeting was Aaron Stewart, who is the 2018 RYLA candidate.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast