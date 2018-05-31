Waveney Rotary Club presents young leadership award

Diss Waveney Rotary Club President Pat Mordey presents Sophie Foreman with her certificate for completing the Rotary Young Leadership Awards. Picture: Diss Waveney Rotary Club Archant

Diss Waveney Rotary Club has given its handed out its Rotary Young Leadership Award (RYLA).

The award was present to Sophie Foreman who attended the meeting as a guest speaker.

Miss Foreman, who is currently studying at The University of Winchester, was the clubs candidate at the 2017 RYLA held at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire.

Founded in 1971 the RYLA is a leadership programme coordinated by Rotary Clubs around the globe. Each year, thousands of young people aged between 13-30 are sponsored by Rotary Clubs to attend an event run by the club’s district committee.

Participants are chosen for their leadership potential.

During her talk Miss Foreman said: “It was a wonderful week. I met a lot of new people who I am still in touch with and I achieved things I never thought possible.”

Also present at the meeting was Aaron Stewart, who is the 2018 RYLA candidate.