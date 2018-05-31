Great things to do in Waveney over August Bank Holiday weekend

Lowestoft Lions Gala Day at Oulton Broad. Maiden in Distress competition. Pictures: MICK HOWES Archant

Struggling for ideas this August Bank Holiday? Take a look at some of the great things you can get up to this weekend.

1 - Lowestoft Lions Annual Gala Day at Nicholas Everitt Park

Taking place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 27 the biggest event in the Lions’ charity calender will be headlined by the Vander Brothers Superheroes Space Wheel stunt show.

Dressed in superhero attire, the brothers will perform death-defying stunts on both the inside and outside of

their giant quad space wheel.

With powerboat racing and the annual ‘Maiden in Distress’ raft-race on the water and a host of attractions and live entertainment in the park, a full programme of arena entertainment will include the canine antics of the popular Waggy Tails Dog Agility Display Team, the Mandarin BMX display team, the talented Venue of Performing Arts dancers and the Phoenix Karate team.

Nicholas Everitt Park will open at 9am and admission, including a free event brochure, costs £8 for adults and £1 for accompanied children.

2 - Visit Fritton Owl Sanctuary’s Harry Potter-themed open day

On Saturday, August 25 from 10am, there will be magically-themed music and food at the event, where people are being encouraged to dress up in costume as their favourite characters.

The sanctuary was set up in 2013 with the aim to give a home to as many unwanted captive bred owls as possible.

It also takes in injured wild native owls and rehabilitates them, so they can be released back into the wild.

3 - Take a dip at Beccles Lido

Arguably the finest open air swimming pool in the land - why not enjoy the summer sun by taking a swim in at the picturesque pool right on the banks of the River Waveney.

The community-owned pool is open between 7.30am and 6.30pm over the weekend.

4 - Visit Woody Bear at Pleasurewood Hills

With more than 35 rides, shows and attractions Pleasurewood Hills is sure to have something for the whole family over the Bank Holiday.

New this summer is the incredible Magical Mayan Temple dive show. Featuring former Olympians and members of Cirque du Soleil - watch in awe as the six-strong team perform death-defying stunts.

5 - Take a walk on the wild side at Africa Alive!

Kessingland’s Africa Alive! is home to more than 80 species of animals from around Africa.

Open everyday from 9.30am the park 100 acre park is the perfect place to learn more about the world’s most exotic animals and spot rhinos, zebras and giraffes.