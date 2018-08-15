Video

WATCH: The Red Arrows dazzle over Cromer Carnival 2018

The Red Arrows delight crowds over Cromer Carnival. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

The Red Arrows have outdone themselves with a dazzling display of aerial derring-do over Cromer.

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team shot into the skies over the north Norfolk resort town at exactly 4pm today to mark the high point of Cromer’s festival week.

Thousands of people flocked to the seafront to secure the best vantage point, as the skilled squad of Hawk fast jets whirled, twirled and roared away, often leaving smoke trails of red, white and blue in their glorious wake.

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden

The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden The Red Arrows over Cromer. Picture: Lianne Burden

