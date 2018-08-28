It’s only a matter of time before someone else drowns - stark warning after latest rescue at Brancaster

The rescue in progress Picture: RNLI

It’s only a matter of time before another drowning happens on Brancaster Beach.

A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI

That’s the warning from a lifeboat official after the latest incident at the coastal beauty spot.

Nine people including a one-year-old baby in a pram were rescued by the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft after getting cut off by the tide yesterday afternoon.

They were caught out on the sands near the shipwreck, where creeks quickly fill with water.

Today RNLI spokesman Geoff Needham said people often waded through shallow channels to reach the wreck at low tide, without realising the danger.

The baby's pram is taken on board the hovercraft Picture: RNLI The baby's pram is taken on board the hovercraft Picture: RNLI

“There have been several drownings over the years there,” he said. “That is a magnet out there, that wreck.”

The call-out is the latest in a string of rescues involving people who have been cut off by the tide this summer.

“We’ve had some near misses this year,” said Mr Needham. “We’ve been very fortunate we haven’t had a drowning yet. How long can you keeep tempting fate?”

Two adults and two children were rescued by the hovercraft on Tuesday afternoon after being cut off at Brancaster.

A week earlier, three teenage girls were picked up after they drifted out to sea off Brancaster in an inflatable kayak.

Mr Needham said the beach should have wardens patrolling during peak tides during the summer season when thousands of visitors flock to the coast. Many venture out without checking the tide times.

In September, 2013, two 12-year-old girls from Wisbech were rescued after being swept out to sea. A lifeboatman leapt into the water and swam to save one of the twin sisters.

In August 2000, five-year-old Jake Parker drowned after he was swept out to sea at Brancaster. The little boy, who was on holiday from his home in Northamptonshire with his family, disappeared after he was seen paddling.

Four years earlier Jodi Loughlin, six, and her four-year-old brother Tom, drowned after being swept away at nearby Holme.