Metal rods and screws in her leg won’t stop this Norwich ward sister from raising money

PUBLISHED: 09:55 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:55 05 September 2018

Caroline Ferrari, ward sister at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital who will be taking on the Great North Run. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

A Norwich ward sister is taking on a mammoth challenge to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Caroline Ferrari, 54, from Norwich, has worked as a ward sister in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital’s rheumatology department for 23 years and is marking this milestone by taking part in the Great North Run this Sunday, September 9.

She said: “I have ran it previously to raise money for the rheumatology department. But I decided to run for a different charity this year.”

Mrs Ferrari has chosen to raise money for Parkinson’s UK, a disease which is a charity very close to her heart.

Someone in the UK is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every hour; with 4pc being under the age of 40 and it is a fact Mrs Ferrari really wants known.

She added: “My husband has suffered with Parkinson’s for 20 years since being diagnosed at just 36. So far we have raised over £2,000, which is fantastic.”

Mrs Ferrari’s online fundraising page detailed her husband’s treatment.

It said: “In 2012 he had life enhancing brain surgery, with the insertion of a deep brain stimulator at the National Hospital for Neurosurgery in London. This, as well as improvements in medication resulting from research funded by many organisations including Parkinson’s UK has helped slow down the inevitable decline. Unfortunately, the treatments remain imperfect and many of the worst symptoms arise as results of side effects of treatment itself.”

Mrs Ferrari’s colleague Sue Burrows said she’s been preparing with early morning runs and walking her dog several miles every day, despite still suffering considerable pain after breaking her ankle in three places in 2014, resulting in metal rods and screws being inserted to fix the break.

“Caroline is the backbone of the rheumatology department and we are all wishing her well,” Ms Burrows said.

Mrs Ferrari said she had a lot of support from not only her colleagues but the patients too.

“I am grateful to all the rheumatology patients and the day unit patients for their sponsorship and donations.”

To support Mrs Ferrari visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caroline-ferrari, or send a cheque made out to Caroline Ferrari to the hospital rheumatology department.

