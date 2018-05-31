Walcott village show hailed as a big success

Sheila Mason holding the first raffle prize donated by the Poachers Pocket. Picture: DAVID MASON Chez Le Soleil Levant NR12 0NQ

Walcott village show gets bigger each year setting an example to other areas by attracting a variety of talents from the community.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year was a ‘bumper’, supported by locals and an impressive 158 entries into classes of photography, crafts, art, flowers, vegetables and home produce which catered for all skills and interests enabling everyone to ‘have a go’ and exhibit and take part in village life.

Secretary/organiser, Sheila Mason, said “It was fantastic as this year welcomed entries from visitors to the area who just gave it a go and whose children enjoyed making their exhibits whilst holidaying.

“It became an all-round, excellent, family occasion raising almost £60 towards this annual show and helped top up the coffers for next year’s show, which will be held on the first Saturday of August 2019.”

From giant onions to monster marrows, the most closely contested of the sections had to be ‘the longest stinging nettle’, which had to be bravely measured within centimetres! ‘Best in Show’ went to Linda and Paul Cosham for their ‘Mixed Salad on a Plate’.

Mrs Mason added: “All at Walcott village hall would like to give thanks to everybody who supported, helped, exhibited and attended this year’s event, particularly to Sheila Henwood who couldn’t have done a better job and to the ‘Poachers Pocket’, for donating the magnificent first prize in the raffle”.