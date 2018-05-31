Search

Walcott church celebrates open week with flower display

PUBLISHED: 14:53 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:08 10 August 2018

The All Saints Church in Walcott celebrated the open churches week with a poppy display. Picture: Supplied by Maurice Gray.

Archant

The All Saints Church in Walcott has celebrated open churches week with a four day flower festival.

The festival depicted TV series past and present, with a quiz sheet available for visitors to work out the correct programmes.

One of the displays included poppies, which trailed down to the table under the war memorial to represent World War One.

Sylvia Andrews, church warden, said: “This display is only a taste of what’s to follow. We are hoping to fill our church with poppies ready for Remembrance Sunday when we celebrate the centenary of the end of the First World War, remembering all those who lost their lives for us.”

Over 2000 poppies have already been made and the church are hoping to double the number by the end of October.

Mrs Andrews added: “We have an amazing team who spend many hours to get things done and we can’t thank them enough.”

