Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Eyewitness describes ‘smoking and crackling’ of VW camper van fire

PUBLISHED: 17:21 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:29 18 August 2018

Camper van on fire on Norwich Road (Image: A Bridgman)

Camper van on fire on Norwich Road (Image: A Bridgman)

Archant

A VW camper van was on fire at a mid Norfolk industrial estate this afternoon.

Two crews from Sprowston and Earlham attended the blaze and extinguished the flames within minutes.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named, described the fire “smoking and crackling” as crews raced to the scene, just ten miles drive from the centre of Norwich.

He said: “I was picking up my car from the Lenwade industrial estate and started driving back to Norwich.

“I could see smoke so I got out of my car to look and saw the Volkswagen camper van on fire.

Camper van on fire on Norwich Road (Image: A Bridgman)Camper van on fire on Norwich Road (Image: A Bridgman)

“It started to crackle and get worse and started to pop and bang a bit.”

He added: “About seven or eight minutes later the fire engine turned up.

“The fire was out before police arrived.

“I don’t believe anyone was injured. It was just one male in the van and he moved back away from the flames.

“But people were still driving through when it was on fire - being a camper van it probably had bottles of gas on board.”

The blaze happened in the afternoon of Friday, August 16, on Norwich Road, at a lay-by near the Bears Grill burger van, between Taverham and Lenwade.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they were called at 2.03pm and were on scene at 2.17pm, with the fire put out by 2.22pm.

Norfolk Police also attended to provide traffic control, and said no one is believed to have been injured.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to a highway obstruction near Morton on the Hill by the fire service at about ten past two to reports of a camper van on fire.

“We were called to attend for traffic control and we were on scene at 2.41pm.

“The incident was closed at 3.10pm.”

Were you the driver of the VW camper van? Email reporter Lauren.Cope@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why festival season can give businesses a reason to celebrate

Music fans enjoying Wolf Alice at Latitude 2018. The regional director of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking says businesses should make the most of opportunities presented by festivals. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast