TripAdvisor site rates Wells and Sheringham carnival in best in the UK

PUBLISHED: 09:27 04 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:38 04 August 2018

Crowds of spectators lined the streets of Wells to watch the annual Carnival, on Saturday, August 5, 2017. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Colourful costumes, tasty street food, and fun for all the family.

Maisie Dowsett-Olby, 8, and little sister Lily at Sheringham Carnival duck race. Photo: KAREN BETHELLMaisie Dowsett-Olby, 8, and little sister Lily at Sheringham Carnival duck race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

From Preston’s Caribbean-inspired event to London’s famous Notting Hill fiesta, carnival-goers in the UK are spoilt for choice.

And now a TripAdvisor website has rated two north Norfolk carnivals among the best events in the country, and invited you to vote for your favourite online now.

Holiday Lettings, a TripAdvisor blog, published their poll of the UK’s most popular carnivals on Monday, July 23, and gave two coveted spots on the list to Wells and Sheringham carnivals.

The vote is open to the public until Tuesday, August 21, and with 2,296 votes being cast already, make sure you have your say before time runs out.

Wells Carnival. Picture: Lee BlanchflowerWells Carnival. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Holiday Lettings described Wells carnival as a “fantastic not-for-profit event”.

They added: “[It] is run by a group of volunteers, and has been taking place annually for over 100 years.

“Getting bigger and better every summer, the carnival comprises 100 events over the 10 days.

“There’ll be a huge range of entertainment on offer for all ages, including a teddy-bears picnic, raft race, a fun-run, and painting and sandcastle competitions.

Carnival queen Mollie Gallon and attendants Caitlin Doran (left) and Niamh Craske (right) get set to launch the ducks. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCarnival queen Mollie Gallon and attendants Caitlin Doran (left) and Niamh Craske (right) get set to launch the ducks. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

“Plus, there are history walks, workshops, live music and the popular ‘Screen-on-the-Green’.

“The carnival culminates with fancy dress competitions, a parade and a spectacular evening music event.”

Wells carnival began on Friday, July 27, and ends on Sunday, August 5.

And reviewers at the site called Sheringham’s event a “fun-packed, family-friendly carnival”.

They added: “[It] is spread over nine days and celebrates the best of the traditional seaside town of Sheringham.

“Kicking things off on the Saturday, more than 400 Harley Davidsons rev up.

“There’ll be an air display, the coronation of the Carnival Queen, a parade, fun on the beach and the carnival’s legendary street races.

“Other activities include games and competitions, arts and crafts, raffles, bingo, quizzes and music.

“The carnival closes with a procession through the town leading to the wonderful firework display over the sea.”

Sheringham carnival began on Saturday, July 28 and ends on Sunday, August 5.

To vote for your favourite carnival in the poll visit Holiday Lettings.

