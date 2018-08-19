Search

Voice judge Olly Murs happy to pose for selfies in Dereham, despite his side’s loss

PUBLISHED: 13:58 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:39 19 August 2018

Part owner of Coggeshall Town Football Club, Olly Murs does some training with some of his team at half time during their match at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Part owner of Coggeshall Town Football Club, Olly Murs does some training with some of his team at half time during their match at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Voice judge Olly Murs was in Dereham yesterday as his football team Coggeshall Town FC played Dereham Town FC.

The Magpies beat pop star Olly Murs’ newly promoted team 4-2 in the Bostik North clash.

The pop singer is part owner of Coggeshall Town FC.

Freelance photographer Alan Palmer tweeted: “@EDP24 @derehamtown @CoggeshallTown @ollyofficial It’s nice to be nice and Olly gets a big ten out of ten for today. https://t.co/cjGJVP7YLz.”

