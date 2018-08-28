Search

Vintage fair pulled in funds and ploughs

PUBLISHED: 14:09 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:09 06 September 2018

Revd Barry Furness doing the honours at a Blessing of the Ploughs event in Honing, near North Walsham. Picture: MAURICE GRAY

A traditional vintage fair drew attention and support from near and far when Honing’s two-day event started with a ‘Blessing of the Ploughs’.

The event has been practiced for many decades and was followed by a ploughing competition, with various tractors and a display of classic vehicles including Landrovers.

This year, the former vicar of Honing Church, near North Walsham, The Revd Barry Furness, conducted the ceremony with holy water and a prayer.

Organiser Diana Howes and volunteers prepared refreshments including homemade cakes, burgers, jacket potatoes.

A dog agility and First World War exhibition about Honing and Crostwight was also on display, with the history of those who fought during the war and the village shop and museum was open on both days, which encouraged visitors of all ages.

Honing church held a photography landscape and surrounding areas exhibition as well as plenty of craft stalls.

The funds went towards the church fabric fund and raised over £1,000.

Mrs Howes said: “It was a lovely weekend and we thank everyone who helped and supported our annual event and it gets better every year”.

