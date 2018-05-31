Treasure hunt fun to boost Christmas Lights appeal

A scene from the Reydon Christmas lights switch on 2016. Now funds are being raised for this year's display with a village treasure hunt next month. Pictures: MICK HOWES. Archant

Fun for all the family is in store as a village treasure hunt takes centre stage.

Funds will be raised for the popular Reydon Christmas Lights display, as organisers call on locals to join in and solve the village treasure hunt clues next month.

Taking place on Sunday, September 8 the treasure hunt will take entrants all around the village of Reydon, with the aim of solving clues to spell out a secret message.

A spokesman for the Reydon Christmas Lights appeal said: “Your efforts could be rewarded as first prize is a luxury hamper including a £50 voucher from Sutherland House, Southwold. Plus it’s fun for all the family with a tree-sure hunt for the kids with a little treat for each one completed.”

From 10.30am on September 8, people can pick up the hunt sheet for £3 from Reydon Village Hall and it needs to be completed and back at the Hall by 4.30pm the same day. Homemade food and drink will be available at the Village Hall throughout the day.

The spokesman added: “Reydon Scarecrow Trail is having a well-deserved year off but the treasure hunt still brings some end of summer fun. All money raised goes towards the Reydon Christmas Lights.”