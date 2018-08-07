Search

Vikings come to town for family fun day

07 August, 2018 - 11:50
Vikings will be coming to Eye.

Vikings will be coming to Eye. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Vikings will be at the Eye Community Centre to show how they lived and fought with their historical enactments.

This is just one of the main features of the Eye Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 26. The year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever with arena displays and amusements for all the family.”

CJ’s Birds of Prey will put on impressive flying displays and the traditional Lurcher and Fun Dog Shows are events not to be missed.

The Produce Show features flowers, plants and vegetable competitions as there are many stalls and displays, arena events, classic cars, vintage bus rides and children’s entertainments.

Food on offer includes a hog roast, ice cream and refreshments plus a licensed bar in the Community Centre.

Sporting activities includes a penalty shootout and craft stalls have many fascinating items to buy.

Entry is free from 11.00am at the Eye Community Centre, Magdalen Street.

