Victorian style lanterns to be installed at railway station

Lowestoft Railway Station's new Victorian lighting undergoing final checks at manufacturers DW Windsor in Hertfordshire. Picture: East Suffolk Lines. Archant

The design of new specially commissioned vintage style lighting for Lowestoft Railway Station has been revealed as the finishing touches are made.

The East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership is working with train operator Greater Anglia to install the new lighting as part of an ongoing project to restore buildings and create a new public exhibition space at the station, parts of which date back more than 150 years.

The project which has included a heritage painting scheme, recently saw three sets of doors leading from the concourse removed which will be replaced to allow entrances closed for over 30 years to be opened again.

A great deal of research went into the design of the new lanterns, which although intended to mimic Victorian gas lighting, will include the latest low energy LED fittings. Old photographs were studied along with film featuring a royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of York, later to become King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, arriving at the station in 1936 - which showed an original lamp in the background.

The new lamps will replace a series of life expired fittings both inside the station concourse and around the perimeter and will be installed over the summer months.

Martin Halliday, community rail officer, said: “We are thrilled to be able to share these first images of the new lighting that has been commissioned for Lowestoft Station as part of our ongoing regeneration project. We spent many hours researching the right style of fittings in order that they would suitably compliment the Victorian structure, creating another important link with the past yet providing the very latest in energy efficient technology.”

The units were designed and manufactured in the UK by DW Windsor Ltd, based in Hertfordshire, which has worked on a vast number of landmark projects such as Tower Bridge and Downing Street.

Principle funding for the project has come from the East Suffolk Lines and Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnerships, the Railway Heritage Trust and the Department for Transport Designated Community Rail Development Fund, administered by the Association of Community Rail Partnerships.

The installation of the new lighting is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.