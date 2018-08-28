Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Unique beer, a free ceilidh, and lots of food at Veggie Fest 2018

PUBLISHED: 15:52 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:52 04 September 2018

Wymondham Abbey in the spring sunshine. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Wymondham Abbey in the spring sunshine. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A Norfolk brewery has created a unique beer specially for a meat-free extravaganza in a historic location this weekend.

Abbey Beer has been manufactured by Wolf Brewery in Attleborough for Veggie Fest, held at Wymondham Abbey on September 8.

The beer is 3.7pc and golden coloured, with a citrus taste. It is only available through the Abbey.

Included in the line up of food and drink is Harleston Cider Company, Javabean, Vette’s Veggie Van, Ronaldo’s, Norfolk Raider Cider and Scrubby Oak Fine Foods.

There will also be a free Ceilidh, a ukelele band, craft and gift stalls, and an appearance from PACT hedgehogs and the Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

Abbey Deacon Louisa has challenged the clergy and congregation to make their best veggie chilli, with visitors invited to help out the judging process.

The event is free and from 11am-3pm.

Most Read

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Nerfing to see here! Police called to children’s Nerf gun party after bangs are mistaken for real gunfire

Police posed for pictures with children at the Nerf gun party after being called to reports of gunfire. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Green.

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: Man locked up after cannabis worth £400,000 is discovered in home

The cannabis factory found in Pound Road, North Walsham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast