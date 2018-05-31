This vegetable will get you a free gin and tonic at a Norfolk pub

Rhubarb springs in to life in a garden. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A Norfolk pub is giving away free gin in exchange for a rather unusual currency.

The Waterfront Inn pub in Mere Street, Diss, is offering a free gin and tonic to anyone who brings in a stick of rhubarb.

The swap is on offer on Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19 in celebration of the many new flavour combinations and botanicals in gin.

Sarah Carpenter, general manager at the Waterfront Inn, said: “Everyone loves a gin and tonic on a British summer day, and there’s no denying a chilled glass that you haven’t had to pay for tastes even better.”

Ms Carpenter’s suggestion is a rhubarb and ginger combination.

She added: “We look forward to inviting local gin lovers to enjoy a taste of rhubarb goodness on the house this weekend.”

One drink permitted per person and is only available while stocks last. Tinned rhubarb will also be accepted as payment.