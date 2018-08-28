Search

Advanced search

Vandalism-hit Royal British Legion branch unveils replacement First World War figures

PUBLISHED: 11:18 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:28 05 November 2018

Sheringham Royal British Legion standard bearer Eddie Mayell and Simon Clarke, of Displaypro, unveil a First World War 'There But Not There' silhouette made by the Great Yarmouth company after the previous one was beheaded by vandals. Photo: SHERINGHAM RBL

Sheringham Royal British Legion standard bearer Eddie Mayell and Simon Clarke, of Displaypro, unveil a First World War 'There But Not There' silhouette made by the Great Yarmouth company after the previous one was beheaded by vandals. Photo: SHERINGHAM RBL

Archant

A First World War commemorative figure beheaded by vandals has been replaced, thanks to the generosity of a Great Yarmouth company who stepped in to help after reading about the incident in the Eastern Daily Press.

Sheringham Royal British standard bearer Eddie Mayell and Simon Clarke, of Displaypro, unveil a First World War 'There But Not There' silhouette made by the Great Yarmouth company after the previous one was beheaded by vandals. Photo: SHERINGHAM RBLSheringham Royal British standard bearer Eddie Mayell and Simon Clarke, of Displaypro, unveil a First World War 'There But Not There' silhouette made by the Great Yarmouth company after the previous one was beheaded by vandals. Photo: SHERINGHAM RBL

Simon Clarke, of Displaypro, got in touch with Sheringham Royal British Legion (RBL) and offered to make two new ‘There But Not There’ Perspex silhouettes, after the one sitting on a bench beside the town’s war memorial had its head snapped off and thrown on the ground.

The new figures were unveiled at the weekend, following a service held at St Peter’s Church to mark the handover of the branch standard from long-standing RBL member Tony Thorogate, to Eddie Mayell.

Thanking Mr Clarke, Sheringham RBL secretary Melanie Clarke said: “Not only did Simon replace the broken silhouette, but he did so with a much stronger version and also provided us with one that will take its place at St Peter’s Church during the Remembrance period.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast