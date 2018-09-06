Relative to speak at unveiling of Norfolk war memorial

Brian Farrow will say a few words at the unveiling of the war memorial. Picture: David Bale Archant

A Norfolk man whose relatives died in an air raid during the Second World War will say a few words at the unveiling of a civilian war memorial at Sheringham cemetery.

Brian Farrow's cousin, David Boughen was killed in a WW2 air raid. Pictures: Supplied by Brian Farrow Brian Farrow's cousin, David Boughen was killed in a WW2 air raid. Pictures: Supplied by Brian Farrow

Brian Farrow was just two-years-old when his grandmother Emma Farrow died, aged 54, in Sheringham.

His cousin David, aged five months, and aunt, Peggy Boughen, 22, also died in the raid on July 27, 1942.

Mr Farrow suggested the idea of a memorial to the 14 civilians killed as a result of air raids over the town to Sheringham Town Council.

And the authority erected a memorial close to the war graves section of the town’s cemetery.

Brian Farrow's aunt Peggy died in a WW2 air raid. Pictures: Supplied by Brian Farrow Brian Farrow's aunt Peggy died in a WW2 air raid. Pictures: Supplied by Brian Farrow

A council spokesman said: “We would like as many people as possible to attend. The ceremony will start at 10am on Saturday, September 22. There will be a dedication by Reverend Christian Heycocks and Mr Farrow will say a few words.”