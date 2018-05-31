University Plain Post Office to temporarily close for major refurbishment

A Norwich Post Office is due to close for one month to allow for a major store refit.

The Post Office branch, located in The Small Shop in University Plain will close from 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 15 until 1pm on Saturday, September 15.

The temporary closure is to allow for an extensive refurbishment of the retail side of the store the Post Office is located in.

While the branch is closed customers can find nearby Post Office services at Eaton Post Office in Eaton Street, Norwich or Fiveways Post Office, in The Co-op, Earlham Green Lane.