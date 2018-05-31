Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

UEA ‘remains committed’ to delayed Norwich Rugby Club move

PUBLISHED: 07:28 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:28 23 August 2018

The UEA says it remains committed to Norwich Rugby Clubs proposed despite the plans being put on hold. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The UEA says it remains committed to Norwich Rugby Clubs proposed despite the plans being put on hold. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

The UEA says it remains committed to Norwich Rugby Club’s proposed despite the plans being put on hold.

The UEA says it remains committed to Norwich Rugby Clubs proposed despite the plans being put on hold. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe UEA says it remains committed to Norwich Rugby Clubs proposed despite the plans being put on hold. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Last week we revealed how the club has been forced to delay its move to the University of East Anglia (UEA) due to an issue with the council.

The club wanted to fund its relocation by selling existing home at Beeston Hyrne to a housing developer.

But club president Andy Pott said Norfolk County Council wants an ‘expensive’ roundabout to be built alongside any new housing development at its site off North Walsham Road.

The club received planning permission to move the UEA’s playing fields at Colney Lane in 2016.

A UEA spokesperson said: “We are awaiting the results of the discussions between the club and the council and we remain committed to the proposal which will improve the existing sporting facilities and ensure they can be used for the benefit of everyone in the community.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Live: GCSE results 2018: Live list of Norfolk and Waveney results

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Caister Academy in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Opinion: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-0 Championship win against Preston

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Interactive map of GCSE results 2018 in Norfolk and Waveney

Keep up to date with the latest GCSE exam results with our live map

Carriageway repair works will close road for four days

Feltwell Road, Southery, will be closed for four days next month for carraigeway resurfacing. PHOTO: Google Maps

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Live: GCSE results 2018: Live list of Norfolk and Waveney results

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Caister Academy in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Carriageway repair works will close road for four days

Feltwell Road, Southery, will be closed for four days next month for carraigeway resurfacing. PHOTO: Google Maps

Opinion: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-0 Championship win against Preston

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

GoGoHares 2018: Want to see all the hares in one place? Here’s when you can

Stefan Gurney, of Norwich BID who support the exhibition, with the organisation's Hare 'Hare Comes the Sun' by Julia Allum. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast