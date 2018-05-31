‘Unexplained’ death of woman at caravan site in Cromer
PUBLISHED: 12:37 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 02 August 2018
Archant
Police are treating the death of a woman at a caravan site in Cromer as “unexplained”.
Emergency services were called to Seacroft caravan and motorhome club in Cromer Road just after 9.10am today.
A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Police were called by the East of England Ambulance service following reports of a death of a woman in Cromer.
“The air ambulance was in attendance but sadly the woman, aged in her 40s, died at the scene.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a seal has been put in place whilst officers carry out enquiries into the circumstances of the incident. Any updates will be proactively issued by the press office.”
A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said they sent the Anglia 2 helicopter from Cambridge, which landed in a field near the site.