‘Unexplained’ death of woman at caravan site in Cromer

Air ambulance at Seacroft caravan site in Cromer. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts Archant

Police are treating the death of a woman at a caravan site in Cromer as “unexplained”.

Emergency services were called to Seacroft caravan and motorhome club in Cromer Road just after 9.10am today.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Police were called by the East of England Ambulance service following reports of a death of a woman in Cromer.

“The air ambulance was in attendance but sadly the woman, aged in her 40s, died at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a seal has been put in place whilst officers carry out enquiries into the circumstances of the incident. Any updates will be proactively issued by the press office.”

Seacroft. Pictures: David Bale Seacroft. Pictures: David Bale

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said they sent the Anglia 2 helicopter from Cambridge, which landed in a field near the site.