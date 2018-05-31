Two Norwich ladies head to ‘Woman of the Year’ awards following slimming success

Clare Chisolm before and after her weight loss journey. Picture: Clare Chisolm Clare Chisolm

Two women who have smashed their weight loss targets have been named ‘Woman of the Year’ by their respective Norwich Slimming World group.

Dawn Betts has also been named a Woman of the Year 2018. Picture: Dawn Betts Dawn Betts has also been named a Woman of the Year 2018. Picture: Dawn Betts

Clare Chisolm from the Easton group and Dawn Betts of the Costessey group, have lost close to 12 stone between them.

Now they will both head to the nationwide Woman of the Year competition, to be in with a chance to be named the UK and Ireland’s most inspiring slimmer.

Ms Betts, who lost her weight of 5st 6lbs in less than eight months said: “I never could have dreamt that I’d be in this position when I first began my weight loss journey. Losing weight has made such a big difference to me. My health is better, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

She added: “My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and still lose weight. I still eat many of the same meals that I did before I started losing weight, like spaghetti Bolognese, curries and roast dinners. Now I just prepare and cook them differently – and they taste so much better.

“I know a lot of people worry about joining a Slimming Club because they don’t know what to expect. Right from the first moment I walked into my Slimming World group I felt comfortable though, and the support I’ve received has been amazing.”

Ms Chisolm is a parish councillor, a mum to two toddlers, and a physiotherapist at the NNUH. She lost 6st 1lb, and said: “I remember feeling like there was no hope when it came to my weight, but I’ve realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to.

“I really hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know that there’s a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way – especially at group. My goal now is to hit my target and stay there for life, which I know I can do.”

The national Slimming World Woman of the Year 2018 will be announced in November and the winner will take home a £3,000 (or Euro equivalent) cash prize or a five-day holiday in Mexico.