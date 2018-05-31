Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two of our four hidden GoGo rocks discovered in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:05 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 10 August 2018

Kayleigh Wright, 13, and brother Kian, 9, found two of the rocks. Picture: Archant

Kayleigh Wright, 13, and brother Kian, 9, found two of the rocks. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two of the four hidden GoGoHares rocks have been found in Norfolk this morning, as trail fans headed out early to find the treasures.

A brother and sister, searching separate areas to each other, each found a rock and returned it to Prospect House in Norwich,

The rocks they found were:

• The Blue Hare at Prospect House, on Rouen Road in Norwich.

• Boudicahare, which is in  the Castle Gardens, also in Norwich.

These rocks were found before 9am by siblings Kian and Kayleigh Wright.

Kayleigh said: “I’m 13 but I’m still out there looking for the rocks! There was another man out looking for them whilst I was there, I felt a bit bad when I found it! I’m really happy I did though.”

Younger brother Kian, 9, found the second rock at Prospect House.

There are still two more rocks yet to be returned to the Archant headquaters, where a prize can be collected by the winners.

The two remaining rocks are:

• Pharoah, the Moongazer Hare, which has found a home on Dereham Market Place.

• Oschare, which is in intu Chapelfield.

It is unknown whether these have been found, but the prizes of £100 worth of GoGo goodies are yet to be claimed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast