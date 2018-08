Audi A1 and Ford Focus crash in Norwich

Police said an Audi A1 and Ford Focus collided near the Esso garage shortly before 3.30pm today (Monday, August 13).

A Norfolk Police spokesman said no one was injured.

Norwich Police posted on Twitter that there is a traffic build up in the area. However, the road is not blocked.