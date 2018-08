Crash between two cars causes minor injuries

Emergency services have been called to a crash in Great Yarmouth’s Hamilton Road this afternoon.

The crash between an Audi and a Vauxhall Meriva happened at about noon.

Norfolk police said there were slight injuries as a result of the collision and the road was fully open by 1.30pm.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire engine and its crew made the vehicles safe.